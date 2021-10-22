COVID-19 Pandemic Killed 80K-180K Healthcare Workers, Many Are Still At Risk of Death: WHO

It was back in 2020 when the deadly outbreak of coronavirus was first reported from China's Wuhan. Ever since then the pandemic has upended people's lives. Billions of people have been affected by the infection and millions have died due to the virus. Among all the sectors which were vulnerable to this virus, was the frontliners. According to a recent report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Covid-19 pandemic has killed an estimated 80,000 to 180,000 healthcare workers from January 2020 till May this year. Officials stated that the estimates of the deaths are derived from a new WHO working paper based on the 3.45 million Covid-19 related deaths reported to WHO as at May 2021.

Healthcare Workers Are Our Backbones, Says WHO

Speaking to the media at the WHO weekly Covid-19 briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "The backbone of every health system is its workforce. Covid-19 is a powerful demonstration of just how much we rely on these men and women, and how vulnerable we all are when the people who protect our health are themselves unprotected." In the recently released report, which is based on a collection of data from 119 countries, in the working paper, suggests that by September 2021, two in five healthcare workers were fully vaccinated on average, with a considerable difference across regions and economic groupings.

Rate of Vaccination Among The Healthcare Workers Is Low

Less than one in 10 have been fully vaccinated in the African and Western Pacific regions while 22 mostly high-income countries reported that above 80 per cent of their healthcare workers are fully vaccinated. A few large high-income countries have not yet reported data to WHO.

Addressing the media, Jim Campbell, Director of the WHO Health Workforce Department in a statement said, "We have a moral obligation to protect all health and care workers, ensure their rights and provide them with decent work in a safe and enabling practice environment. This must include access to vaccines."

Stress, Anxiety Is Also On The Rise

Besides the death of healthcare workers, the WHO is also concerned that an increasing proportion of the workforce is suffering from burnout, stress, anxiety, and fatigue. The global health body has called on leaders and policymakers to ensure equitable access to vaccines so that health and care workers are prioritised.

Tedros noted that more than 10 months since the first vaccines were approved, "the fact that millions of health workers still haven't been vaccinated is an indictment on the countries and companies that control the global supply of vaccines". Further, the WHO stated that the Covid-19 pandemic will drag on until 2022, much longer than it needs to because several poor countries have not received vaccines against the deadly infectious disease.

It would be a "moral catastrophe of historic proportions" if G20 countries cannot act quickly, said Gordon Brown, former British Prime Minister and currently WHO's Ambassador for Global Health Financing. These nations have pledged to donate more than 1.2 billion vaccine doses to COVAX.

According to the WHO, so far, only 150 million have been delivered. Moreover, just one in seven of the doses promised by pharmaceutical companies and wealthy countries are actually reaching their destinations in poorer countries, new figures from The People's Vaccine -- an alliance of charities, have suggested.

The vast majority of Covid vaccines have been given in high-income or upper-middle-income countries. Africa accounts for just 2.6 per cent of doses administered globally.

