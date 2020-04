WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus yesterday, warned that we may not have seen the worst of the pandemic yet. In a chilling reminder, the WHO chief warned against the politicization of the situation. He spoke of the consequences of losing focus on fighting the pandemic. He went on to stress the importance of international unity in the current scenario. This warning comes on the heels of US President Donald Trump’s vitriolic last week against the premier organisation for being ‘very China-centric’ and his move to stop further funding to the WHO.

Though the WHO chief did not elaborate on his warning, he did say that Africa, which has poor public health infrastructure, could be hit very hard. In his address, he said that this is a fight between humanity and the virus, and we need to be united to win this war.

If we look around, there are clear signs of danger. This is an unknown variant of coronavirus and scientists are still not sure about how it behaves. There is still no cure though trials for possible vaccines have started at different places across the world. Let us see how we may actually be sitting at edge of the tipping point and what may trigger a worst-case scenario.

Premature easing of restrictions

The current pandemic has caused untold misery to millions of people and the lockdown has pushed the global economy into a recession. Everybody wants things to get back to normal. After studying recent trends, some countries like Germany, Denmark, New Zealand and the Czech Republic are toying with the idea of lifting restrictions. Germany has already allowed small shops, car dealerships and bookstores to reopen. Polish people can now go for a stroll in public parks and forests. India too is considering partial lifting of the countrywide lockdown if there is no surge in cases.

But lifting restrictions prematurely may spell doom. COVID-19 tests are throwing up false negative results and this means that there may be many unidentified cases among us. Also, many asymptomatic people are carriers of this deadly contagion. In such a situation, you don’t know who has the infection and who is clean. In such a situation, it is better to be safe than sorry.

Dangers of false optimism

There is clear danger in thinking that we are over the worst of the pandemic. French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe sums it up correctly when he was recently quoted as saying, “To think the epidemic is behind us would be an error.” He is absolutely right. With many countries experiencing a flattening of the COVID-19 pandemic curve, it brings hope to many that normal life may resume soon. But what people forget is the fact that there are many infected people who have not yet come under the radar. Easing of restrictions will put many others at risk of catching the infection from them. So, despite the infection showing a downward trend in many regions, it may be prudent to extend the restrictions for some more time.

How you can help thwart the worst-case scenario

Even if lockdown is eased in your area, follow all the precautionary measures diligently. Avoid unnecessary travel and maintain social distancing. Take care of your health and be up to date with medications for underlying health conditions. Report to a health centre if you experience any symptoms immediately and seek medical help. This will help contain the spread of the contagion. As for the governments of various countries, mass testing as well as random tests must be carried on even if there are fewer new cases. Restrictions can also be eased in a staggered manner. This will help to a great extent.