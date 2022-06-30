- Health A-Z
In the last 24 hours, India has reported a total of 14,000 new cases of the COVID-19 virus, taking the total tally of the country to 4,34,33,345. The death count climbed to 5,25,077 with 30 new fatalities in India. This surge in the daily cases comes at a time when there is a rising fear of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in the country. Many states are currently witnessing a spike in active cases. Take a look at the top 4 states that are contributing the highest number of COVID cases daily:
Meanwhile, The World Health Organization (WHO) has also said that the COVID-19 pandemic is changing but it is not over and warned that the cases are rising in 110 nations. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.
