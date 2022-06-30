live

COVID-19 Pandemic Is Not Over Yet: Active Caseload In India Crosses 1L-Mark After 4 Months

India Reports Over 14,000 New COVID Cases, 30 Deaths In 24 Hours

The death count climbed to 5,25,077 with 30 new fatalities in India. Follow this space for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

In the last 24 hours, India has reported a total of 14,000 new cases of the COVID-19 virus, taking the total tally of the country to 4,34,33,345. The death count climbed to 5,25,077 with 30 new fatalities in India. This surge in the daily cases comes at a time when there is a rising fear of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in the country. Many states are currently witnessing a spike in active cases. Take a look at the top 4 states that are contributing the highest number of COVID cases daily:

Delhi (1,109 new cases) Maharashtra (3,957 new cases) Kerala (4,000 new cases) Odisha (155 new cases of COVID)

Meanwhile, The World Health Organization (WHO) has also said that the COVID-19 pandemic is changing but it is not over and warned that the cases are rising in 110 nations. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

LIVE UPDATES