COVID-19 Pandemic Is Not Over Yet, Don't Lower Your Guards: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria Warns

COVID-19 Pandemic Is Not Over Yet, Don't Lower Your Guards: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria Warns

Dr Randeep Guleria said that the pandemic will eventually turn the endemic due course of time as many previous pandemics have.

Amid rising speculations about a possible third wave of COVID-19 in India, the AIIMS Director, Dr. Randeep Guleria on Wednesday said that the Covid pandemic is not over yet and hence, people should not lower their guard. This comes a few days after Guleria warned people to be cautious ahead of the festival season saying that the second Covid surge still continues, with the country reporting many thousands of cases per day. Noting that the coronavirus outbreak will eventually turn into an endemic, Guleria said, "If we look at the global scenario, increasing cases are being reported in many parts of the world." He further added that the pandemic will eventually turn the endemic due course of time as many previous pandemics have.

COVID-19 Pandemic Will Become A Part of Our Day-To-Day Life

Talking about when the COVID will end exactly, Guleria said that the virus won't go away anywhere, it will stay with us and will slowly become a part of our life. "The Covid pandemic will turn into mere illness and will become part of our day-to-day life. The majority of people with immunity will have normal symptoms like cold, cough, fever, and flu-like symptoms. But elderly people with low immunity may get severe illness in the form of pneumonia requiring hospital admission," he said. However, Guleraia noted that it is too early to predict the exact date when COVID will turn into an endemic, and it is extremely important right now to follow the COVID restrictions and abide by the safety protocols of the pandemic.

Third Wave Is Possible If....: Here's What ICMR Said

Stressing on responsible travel, the researchers at ICMR on Tuesday warned that a steep rise in population density driven by tourist arrivals or mass congregations due to social, religious, or political events can lead to a surge in Covid infections worsening an anticipated third wave scenario in selected states. This comes few days ahead of the festival season in India. Addressing a press conference, the researchers said, "A sudden increase in population density due to incoming tourists or mass congregations due to social, political or religious reasons can worsen the third wave scenario,"

TRENDING NOW

(With inputs from IANS)

RECOMMENDED STORIES