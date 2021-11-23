COVID-19 Pandemic Is Not Over Yet And Be Careful: Actor Kamal Haasan Tweets After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

The actor is on medical management and his condition is stable, Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre said in a bulletin, adding Haasan tested positive for the virus following his admission for lower respiratory tract infection and fever.

Actor and president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Kamal Haasan has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. The actor is on medical management and his condition is stable, Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre said in a bulletin, adding Haasan tested positive for the virus following his admission for lower respiratory tract infection and fever. According to the latest reports, the actor had recently returned from a US trip, after which he developed a slight cough. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "I had mild cough following my return from the USA. When I tested, the coronavirus infection was confirmed. I have isolated myself in hospital. It is time to realize that the pandemic is not over yet. Everyone should be on guard realising that the COVID-19 spread has not faded. Please be careful."

Sources told the media that the actor had travelled to the United States for the launch of his clothing brand. Chief Minister M K Stalin tweeted wishing Haasan an early recovery to resume his work. PMK founder leader S Ramadoss and the actor's fans and MNM workers were among others who wished Haasan a quick recovery.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, India registered 8,488 new coronavirus cases, the lowest single-day spike in 538 days. Also in the same period, 249 people succumbed to the virus, which increased the overall nationwide death toll to 4,65,911. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 45 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 148 consecutive days now.

According to the latest reports, the active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.31 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

(With inputs from Agencies)

