COVID-19 Pandemic Is Far From Over, Prepare For Omicron Surge: WHO Warns Asia-Pacific Nations

Strengthen healthcare services and focus on vaccination: WHO

Omicron cases have now been reported in countries in the Asia-Pacific region including India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea.

As the Omicron variant rapidly spreads across the globe, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned countries in the Asia-Pacific region to prepare for the surge in new COVID-19 cases. Omicron has already reached India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea, where new cases are being reported with each passing hour.

This pandemic is far from over, Takeshi Kasai, WHO regional director for the western Pacific, said in a virtual briefing on Friday, asking countries in the Asia-Pacific region to strengthen healthcare services and focus on vaccination. "People should not only rely on border measures," he noted.

Regarding the concerns about the potentially more transmissible Omicron, he said "we can adapt the way we manage this virus to better cope w/ future surges and reduce their health, social and economic impact."

"We can adapt, so that #COVID19 has less impact on our lives in 2022, and we can start to regain - and hopefully retain - a sense of normality," IANS quoted the expert as saying.

"So far the information available suggests we don't have to change our approach," he added.

A preliminary study by South African researchers suggested that Omicron can increase risk of reinfection by three times as compared to other variants of concern such as Beta and Delta.

Omicron Cases in India

In India, two persons have been tested positive for Omicron infection in Bengaluru, the Karnataka. Both persons had travelled from South Africa. The state Health department is still on the hunt for more than 10 South African nationals, who had arrived in Bengaluru between November 12 and 22, but have gone untraceable.

According to health officials, 57 persons had arrived from high-risk countries, but some have gone missing after the detection of two Omicron cases.

In Delhi, 10 persons suspected to be infected with Omicron variant have been admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP). Their genome sequencing reports are awaited, Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director, LNJP Hospital told IANS.

So far, no severe symptoms have been noticed in Omicron infection in all such cases in India and abroad, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday, adding that Covid appropriate behaviour is the need of the hour.

As many as 373 cases of Omicron Variant have reported so far Around 29 countries, according to the Health Ministry.