It's not just the novel coronavirus infection that is posing threat to the people, but the pandemic has also brought along a host of other health issues. Disruptions in daily life due to lockdown and social distancing measures are affecting people's mental health and eating habits. COVID-19 stress and, changes to routines during the lockdown and empty supermarket shelves have triggered a spike in eating disorders among people, reported an Australian newspaper.

The country's Butterfly's National Helpline logged 15,835 calls and web chats about eating disorders and body image problems from March to August, 43 per cent higher than the same time a year ago – the report said.

Butterfly's National Helpline deals in counselling people affected by eating disorders or body image issues.

Eating disorders thrive in isolation, and mental illness such as an eating disorder further amplifies stress that many people are going through because of COVID, noted Juliette Thomson, Butterfly psychologist and the national manager of the helpline.

According to the Butterfly record, 85 per cent of callers were people using the helpline for the first time, compared with 71 per cent a year ago.

People with eating disorders experiencing severe symptoms

The disruption to routine has also worsened the symptoms in people who already struggling with an eating disorder. The pandemic has affected the way they exercise, shop for food, eat, access face-to-face health care and support, and interact with family and friends, Thomson told the newspaper.

Not just in Australia, but the issue is faced by the entire world’s population. A survey published in the International Journal of Eating Disorders in July revealed that 62% of people in the US with anorexia experienced a worsening of symptoms and nearly a third of Americans with binge-eating disorder reported an increase in episodes after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Another study by the Northumbria University in Newcastle, UK, said that 9 out of 10 people (87 per cent) who dealt with or are dealing with eating disorders have more acutely felt the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, with over 30 per cent saying their symptoms got “much worse.”

The study conducted by Northumbria’s Department of Psychology was published in the online edition of Journal of Eating Disorders. The researchers noted that COVID-19 pandemic is having detrimental impacts on the psychological well-being of individuals who were either experiencing or in recovery from an eating disorder. These people are experiencing decreased feelings of control, increased feelings of social isolation, increased rumination about disordered eating, and low feelings of social support.

Things you should know about eating disorders

Eating disorders are illnesses where people experience severe disturbances in eating behaviour, its related thoughts and emotions, according to the American Psychiatric Association (APA). Those who are struggling with eating disorders typically become pre-occupied with food and their body weight, it said.

Eating disorders may occur along with order psychiatric issues such as anxiety, panic, obsessive compulsive disorder, alcohol and drug abuse problems. Some common eating disorders are anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa and binge eating.

Treatment of eating disorders depends on your particular disorder and your symptoms. Generally, it includes a combination of psychological therapy (psychotherapy), nutrition education, medical monitoring and sometimes medications. It is also important to address other health problems caused by an eating disorder. If your condition doesn’t improve with standard treatment, you may need hospitalization or another type of inpatient program.