India is the second worst-affected country from the coronavirus infection after the United States. The number of Covid-19 cases in the country has crossed the 74-lakh-mark with over 1 lakh deaths reported so far. The good news is that the national recovery rate is improving significantly. On Sunday the recovery rate crossed a little over 88%. India is also expected to have more than one Covid-19 vaccine by early next year. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said last week that 40-50 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine could be provided to 20-25 crore people in the country by next July.