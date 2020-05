Countries around the world are facing shortage of face masks, particularly the N95 ones, post the COVID-19 outbreak. Hence, leading health organisations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not recommend N95 masks or N95 respirators for use by the general public. The CDC noted in its guidelines that N95 masks are critical supplies that must be reserved for health care workers and other medical first responders to protect themselves from the respiratory disease. Also Read - COVID-19: New risk factors that may increase your susceptibility to the disease identified

The good news is – researchers from the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, Saudi Arabia have come up with a solution to deal with the shortage of N95 masks. They have developed a membrane that can be attached to a regular N95 mask and replaced when needed. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 1,25,101 as death toll reaches 3,720

According to them, the filter has a smaller pore size than normal N95 masks and can potentially blocking more virus particles. The researchers have described in detail the functions of their N95 mask filter in a paper published in the journal ACS Nano. Also Read - COVID-19: Wearing a face mask is important but avoid it while working out

Normal N95 masks vs the new replaceable filter

The researchers pointed that normal N95 masks currently used by most health workers can filter about 85 per cent of particles smaller than 300 nm. However, the size range of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) is 65-125 nm, which means some virus particles could potentially slip through these coverings.

Moreover, N95 masks are intended for single use only. But due to the shortages, many health care workers are compelled to wear the same N95 mask repeatedly. King Abdullah University researchers believe that their new membrane will help overcome these problems. They claimed that their N95 membrane can more efficiently filter particles the size of SARS-CoV-2 and could be replaced after every use.

The used a process called reactive ion etching to make pores in the membrane, with sizes ranging from 5-55 nm. Interestingly, the hydrophobic membrane also cleans itself because droplets slide off it. This prevents the pores from getting clogged with viruses and other particles, according to the researchers.

Surgical Masks and N95 Respirators

Wondering why the names of most masks start with the alphabet N, as in N95 and N99? It means ‘not resistant to oil’. These masks protect you from dust, smog, vehicular pollution and other air-borne particulars, but not against gas or oil-based pollutants. The masks whose names start with the alphabet P, such as P100 respirators, offer protection from diesel and gasoline pollutants.

Surgical masks can help block large-particle droplets, splashes, sprays, or splatter that may contain germs (viruses and bacteria), from reaching your mouth and nose. They may also help reduce exposure of your saliva and respiratory secretions to others. This is only if you it worn properly.

However, a surgical mask does not filter or block very small particles in the air that may be transmitted by coughs, sneezes, or certain medical procedures. Because of the loose fit between the surface of the face mask and your face, they also do not provide complete protection from germs and other contaminants.

Surgical masks are not intended to be used more than once. If your mask is damaged or soiled, you should discard it safely by placing it in a plastic bag. Wash your hands after handling the used mask and buy a new one.

With inputs from IANS