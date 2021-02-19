Covid-19 on rise again in India: Should you be worried too?

As the number of new Covid-19 cases showed an upward trend over the past three days, India reported 13,193 new cases in the last 24 hours on Friday and the overall tally mounted to 1,09,63,394, health officials said. Also Read - COVID-19 resurgence in Maharashtra: State braces for war against contagion, tough measures announced

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that there were 97 more Covid-19 fatalities, taking the overall toll to 1,56,111. Also Read - Pfizer-BioNTech warns that South Africa variant of COVID-19 could reduce vaccine protection

Sudden Spike In Covid-19 Cases In India

In the past month, the country has been recording less than 15,000 new Covid-19 infections daily with the toll not going over the 200-mark. Also Read - 50% Covid-19 recovered patients found with damaged heart

However, in the past few days, the coronavirus cases in various parts of the country suddenly showed a spike.

On Thursday, the count of new cases was 12,881, on February 17 it was 11,610, on February 16 the number was 9,121, and February 15 had 11,649 cases.

Total Number Of Active Covid-19 Cases In India

Earlier, the health ministry officials said that the average daily new Covid-19 infections for the last 15 days were oscillating between 9,000 to 12,000 while the deaths were between 78 to 120.

On February 9, India had reported 9,110 new cases, the lowest this year so far. Last year, the lowest 9,633 cases were recorded on June 3.

As per the Ministry’s data, there are 1,39,542 active cases at present after 10,896 patients were discharged in a day. Till now, 1,06,67,741 persons have been discharged so far.

Recovery Rate Is Not That Bad!

The recovery rate has increased to 97.30 per cent, while the fatality rate is down to 1.42 per cent.

The ministry also informed that 7,71,071 samples were tested on Thursday. The cumulative tests are done by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) so far stand at 20,94,74,862.

Meanwhile, more than 10 million (1,01,88,007) doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after approval for ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’.

As per the Union Health Ministry, India has become the fattest nation in terms of the Covid-19 vaccine doses administered, even though many countries had launched their vaccination campaigns earlier than her.

Why Should You Be Worried?

The outbreak of another highly contagious Covid-19 strain which was first discovered in South Africa is still a big concern amidst vaccination rollout. According to the government’s data, in the last two months, India has recorded a total of 192 Covid-19 cases of the new variants – four cases of the South African variant, one of the Brazilian variant, and the rest are all of the UK variants.

Vaccines are here but not efficient enough to fight off the South African Covid-19 variant. Therefore, everyone must stick to the practice of wearing a mask while stepping out and also should try and avoid crowds as much as possible.