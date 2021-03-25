Despite the exponential surge in COVID-19 cases in the last 45 days across India citizens are not in favour of another lockdown. This is true even in districts with massive weekly increase in caseloads and 500 plus active cases according to a survey by LocalCircles. The majority of citizens are not in favour of lockdown but support restrictions such as the closure of non-essential public places imposition of night curfew in districts with over 500 active cases. LocalCircles has shared this feedback with the Centre and states. Given that India's daily COVID-19 caseload in the last 45 days has risen