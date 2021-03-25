Despite the exponential surge in COVID-19 cases in the last 45 days across India, citizens are not in favour of another lockdown. This is true even in districts with massive weekly increase in caseloads and 500 plus active cases, according to a survey by LocalCircles. The majority of citizens are not in favour of lockdown but support restrictions, such as the closure of non-essential public places, imposition of night curfew, in districts with over 500 active cases. LocalCircles has shared this feedback with the Centre and states. Given that India’s daily COVID-19 caseload in the last 45 days has risen by 4 times from approximately 12,000 to 48,000, states like Maharashtra are now experiencing an upward trajectory, while the test positivity rate in many districts is higher than 10 per cent. Overall, 78 districts in the country now have over 500 active cases. Also Read - Salman Khan gets first dose of Covid-19 jab; The "Dabangg" actor suffered from this disease

Citizens not in favour of lockdown

LocalCircles via its citizen survey attempted to understand citizens’ opinions on the need for lockdown, or restrictions in districts with 500-5,000 and 5,000 plus active cases. Also, in view of the Holi festival, coming over the weekend, should certain restrictions be imposed? The survey has received more than 35,000 responses from across 304 districts in the country. The findings indicate that despite a 4X rise in COVID-19 cases in last 45 days, the majority of citizens aren’t in favour of lockdown even in districts with rising week over week caseloads and 500 plus active cases. This is mostly because of its economic impact and disruption that it causes in the lives of poor and marginal sections of the population. Also Read - Covid Toes: Know who is more susceptible to this prominent symptom of coronavirus

3-week shutdown of non-essential services

However, for districts with 500 plus cases, which is 78 districts of India, people are in support of a 3-week shutdown of non-essential public places and imposition of night curfew. The only exception to this is the upcoming Holi celebration where 70 per cent citizens in the survey have supported some type of lockdown for 1-3 days to prevent the Covid spread. Also Read - Highest spike in coronavirus cases recorded; Delhi govt tells the reason behind Covid surge

Support for night curfew

People support restrictions imposed in districts with a week-over-week increase in Covid-19 cases and 500 plus active cases. For districts having more than 5,000 active COVID-19 cases, people suggest a 3-week shutdown of non-essential public places and imposition of night curfew; only 19 per cent support full lockdown. For districts having between 500-5,000 active Covid-19 cases, people suggest a 3-week shutdown of non-essential public places and imposition of night curfew; only 14 per cent support full lockdown.

Lockdown disrupts lives of the poor, says survey

Most Indians are against full lockdown in active districts because of its economic impact and disruption it causes in the lives of poor and marginal sections of the population. 70 per cent of citizens favour some type of lockdown (national or localised) during Holi to contain the spread of Covid pandemic.

(With inputs from IANS)