The Delhi government on Saturday relaxed the provision of mandatory one-week institutional quarantine for the all the United Kingdom (UK) returnees who test negative for COVID-19. According to the new guidelines travellers coming from the UK to the national capital will not have to undergo a seven-day institutional and seven-day home quarantine. An official order on January 29 released by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said The situation has now been reviewed and considering low positivity rate of UK returnees it has been decided that the additional measure of compulsory institutional quarantine of travellers testing negative may not be furthermore