New COVID-19 Wave In India: Delhi's New Covid Cases Double To 10, One Death Reported

Coronavirus Live Updates| India Reports 163 Fresh Cases, 9 Deaths

In the last couple of days, China has witnessed a massive surge in its daily COVID numbers. Scroll down to know how the current surge if affecting the lives in Chinese cities.

A sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in China has left the hospitals in the country's medical fraternity baffled. Experts have termed this spike in cases as the beginning of a new wave of coronavirus in the country which may worsen in the next couple of weeks. Most of the hospitals in China are experiencing an acute shortage of medical supplies, hospital beds, ICU equipment, etc.

"Chinese hospitals are in the grip of a new COVID wave, which has led to a situation where it is becoming difficult to provide the basic medical necessities to the patients," an official was quoted as saying.

In the last couple of days, China has reported a massive jump in their daily COVID numbers. Over 10,000 new cases were reported on a daily basis in the country, with death rates touching new highs. The Chinese health officials have also confirmed that the cases are rising as people failed to follow the safety protocols which were in place to contain the virus spread. "The situation is worse, and most of the cases are still not tracked," an expert said.

