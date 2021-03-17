At a time when coronavirus cases are rising sharply Scientific institutes who are working on the genome sequencing of the Covid-19 virus in the country have warned the state that a COVID variant with the capacity of double mutation is spreading rapidly in the state. The institute also stated that the new COVID variant is the reason behind the surge in the number of active cases of the virus. Three new variants of COVID-19 from the UK South Africa and Brazil have been reported so far in India. As of March 4 2021 a total of 242 samples have tested