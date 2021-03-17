At a time when coronavirus cases are rising sharply, Scientific institutes who are working on the genome sequencing of the Covid-19 virus in the country have warned the state that a COVID variant with the capacity of double mutation is spreading rapidly in the state. The institute also stated that the new COVID variant is the reason behind the surge in the number of active cases of the virus. Also Read - Intestinal blockage: A new danger brought on by mutated COVID-19 strains

Three new variants of COVID-19, from the UK, South Africa, and Brazil, have been reported so far in India. As of March 4, 2021, a total of 242 samples have tested positive for different variants in India, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Also Read - Moderna completes making vaccine for South African COVID-19 strain, starting human testing soon

How Many Are Affected With COVID-19 Virus

According to the reports, a total of 7,000 COVID-19 virus samples have been sequenced from around the country so far and out of this 200 were lifted from various corners of Maharashtra. The study result says 20% of these cases were found infected with E484Q and L452R – the two new COVID variants that were detected in the state. Also Read - World's first Covid-19 human challenge study to begin in UK: What's it all about?

Speaking to the media, the sources said that they are yet to confirm whether the new virus variant is the cause behind the sudden surge. “While it is difficult to conclusively say that the variant is behind the surge, it has been established elsewhere that E484Q can escape antibody neutralization and L452R is known to increase infectivity and has been linked to large pockets in the US,” an official was quoted as saying.

New COVID-19 Variants Are You At Risk Too?

According to the health experts, even though the vaccines are here, the risk of catching COVID-19 is still there. And especially for these two variants risk is higher. Why so? both the COVID-19 virus variants can escape the effects of the vaccines. E484Q can escape antibody neutralization and L452R is known to increase infectivity.

There is not any evidence that this variant will make you more unwell, but as the virus variant is capable of escaping the antibodies, it can infect more people. What can be done to stop the spread? Well, we have discussed this but here are the basic guidelines to stop the virus from spreading rapidly — wear your masks whenever you are out in a public place, maintain social distancing, and the most important of all — hand sanitizing. Follow the pandemic rules and try to avoid crowds as much as possible.

Five States Account For Over 70% of New Virus Infections

Five states, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu, continue to report a high number of daily COVID-19 cases, and account for 71.10 per cent of the 28,903 new infections reported on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said.

The sixth state with the highest number of infections is Kerala, which has been reporting a consistently declining trend over the last month. With Kerala added to the list, the six states account for 83.91 per cent of the new cases, the ministry said.

Maharashtra alone accounts for 61.8 per cent of the daily new cases with 17,864 cases. It is followed by Kerala with 1,970 cases while Punjab reported 1,463 new cases, the ministry said. “Maharashtra, Kerala, and Punjab account for 76.4 per cent of India’s total active cases, with Maharashtra alone contributing nearly 60 per cent,” the ministry highlighted.