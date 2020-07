The COVID-19 situation is deteriorating at a steady pace and the situation in India at present is quite critical with more than 9.3 lakh confirmed cases. The country has also witnessed 24,309 deaths so far and the numbers are rising each day. Elsewhere in the world, the situation is no different with more than 13,119,239 confirmed cases and 573,752 deaths, according to the World Health Organisation. The alarming transmission of this virus to all corners of the globe is due to the ease with which it can jump to a human host from surfaces, air and, in fact, anything and everything that may have been contaminated by the respiratory droplets of an infected person. Given such a scenario, it is heartening to note that the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K), has developed an Ultraviolet (UV) sanitising product named ‘Shudh’ that can disinfect a room in 15 minutes. Also Read - Dexamethasone, Remdesivir and Hydroxychloroquine: Which is most effective against COVID-19?

Shudh: The sanitizing device

At a time when the country is reeling under the shadow of coronavirus infection, the smartphone operated Handy Ultraviolet Disinfection Helper or Shudh brings a ray of light to people. This device has six UV lights of 15 watts each that can be individually monitored from a distance. It has been developed jointly by J. Ramkumar, Amandeep Singh and Shivam Sachan. Singh said that amid the coronavirus pandemic, people are scared to touch any object because of fear of transmission. At the same time, liquid disinfection has yielded quite negative effects. In such a situation, the institute has developed a device to keep the infection at bay.

Device powered by Bluetooth technology

The device is simple and easy to sue. It can be run with Bluetooth technology. It has six lights and can be rotated up to 360 degrees. One can use the lights according to the room. If the room is large, then more lights can be used. This will disinfect the room in just 15 minutes. It can also be used to prevent infection in hospitals, hotels, malls, offices and schools.

Just install an Android application

Rajkumar stated that by installing an Android application, one can remotely control the on-off, speed and location of the product using the available smartphone. The net has six 15 watt UV lights that can be individually controlled remotely. Initial testing has proved that in its complete operation, the device can disinfect a 10 sq ft room in about 15 minutes.

Other safety measures are important too

Disinfecting a room will give keep you safe to a certain extent. But to really keep the COVID-19 virus at bay, you need to be cautious and follow the other safety precautions too. You must take care to wash your hands frequently with soap and water. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser in emergency situations when you don’t have access to water and soap. Avoid crowds and high-risk places. Practice social distancing and wear a face mask whenever you go out in public. Avoid visiting a hospital during this time unless it is an emergency.

(With inputs from IANS)