It’s more than a year now since the outbreak of coronavirus was first reported. The deadly virus has gripped the world completely. After months of research the vaccines are now being administered among the common people. But there is one more way that may prove to be effective in managing the spread of the virus. What is it? A tool. Yes scientists have engineered a new tool that exposes aerosolized Covid-19 virus particles to microwaves in a controlled manner an advance that may lead to the development of novel methods to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Covid-19 - This