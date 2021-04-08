India registered a record single-day spike of 1,26,789 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its infection tally to 1,29,28,574, while the number of active cases too went upwards to breach the nine lakh mark again. At a time when the situation is again turning bad in the country, experts are claiming that the second wave of coronavirus will have a different set of symptoms as compared to the previous one. Seeing the COVID-19 cases graph it is very much evident that the new wave is spreading quickly and this time it is not sparing the healthier people also. There comes the need to understand the various symptoms which are associated with the coronavirus attack. Also Read - PM Modi confident of COVID-19 vaccine efficacy after getting second shot of Covaxin

Old COVID-19 Symptoms

The world is in the grip of novel coronavirus for more than a year now. Several researchers have revealed various symptoms that are linked with the virus attack. Some of these include – fever, dry cough, and tiredness. Some of the patients even complained of difficulty in breathing and muscle ache. But, a new study has claimed that the new COVID-19 wave has brought some of the uncommon symptoms among the patients — these symptoms are termed as new COVID-19 symptoms.

New COVID-19 Symptoms

According to the researchers, some of the new COVID-19 symptoms which no one should take lightly include — pink eyes, gastronomical conditions, and hearing impairment. In a recent report doctors in Gujarat have stated that some of the admitted patients who tested positive for coronavirus complaint of diarrhea, body pain, stomach pain, and vomiting.

A study has said that suffering from pink eyes or conjunctivitis is one of the symptoms of the new COVID-19 wave. According to the study reports, COVID patients are developing redness, swelling and are also experiencing watery eye problems. The experts are now urging people to not ignore these signs of a novel coronavirus attack. Because the only way to stop the spread of this virus is by staying alert.

India Recorded Highest One Day COVID Jump

Earlier this week, India recorded the highest single-day spike of active COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, the death toll due to the disease in the country increased to 1,66,862, with 685 new fatalities being reported in a day.

A total of 1,66,862 deaths due to the disease have been reported so far in the country. This includes 56,652 fatalities from Maharashtra, 12,821 from Tamil Nadu, 12,731 from Karnataka, 11,133 from Delhi, 10,363 from West Bengal, 8,964 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,278 from Punjab, and 7,262 from Andhra Pradesh.