Fresh Covid-19 cases are showing an alarming upward trend over the past week, with the country reporting 16,738 cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,10,46,914 on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, the health ministry said that the situation of Covid-19 in seven states is deteriorating since cases there have contributed 89.5 per cent to the tally. These states include – Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab.

The ministry said that Maharashtra and Kerala continue to report the highest daily new cases while the situation in Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh has been deteriorating for a few days. However, two states — Gujarat and Tamil Nadu — which were reporting low figures, are now witnessing a resurgence of cases.

Following the sudden rise in the number of active coronavirus cases, several state governments in the country have decided to make negative COVID-19 reports compulsory for air travellers on arrival.

Check out the complete list of states where you are required to submit a negative COVID-19 test report on or before arrival.

DELHI

Amid a spike in coronavirus infections in some states, the Delhi government is likely to ask travellers from five states, including Maharashtra, Kerala, and Punjab, to show negative COVID-19 test reports before entering the national capital, officials said on Wednesday.

They said an official order will be issued soon and it will be effective till March 15.

People travelling in flights, trains, and buses from these states will have to produce a negative test report before entering Delhi, they said.

The requirement of the negative COVID-19 test report is likely to be implemented from Friday night, officials said.

KARNATAKA

Following a sharp rise in the active coronavirus cases around the country, the Karnataka government has directed that the travellers are required to produce a negative RT-PCR report which shouldn’t be older than 72 hours.

WEST BENGAL

Amid a spike in coronavirus infections in Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, and Telangana, the West Bengal government on Wednesday made it mandatory for passengers travelling in flights from these states to produce negative COVID-19 reports.

According to a notification issued by the health department, passengers should undergo RT-PCR tests within 72 hours of the flight departure.

“In view of the increasing trend of COVID cases in the states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana and in continuation of earlier order issued last August, this is to inform you that the state government has decided that from February 27 noon, all passengers coming to the state from the four states shall mandatorily carry a COVID negative RT-PCR report,” it said.

MAHARASHTRA

Following a sharp rise in the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in and around the state, the Maharashtra government made it compulsory for all the passengers who are traveling from Kerala, Goa, Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, and Rajasthan to show RT-PCR negative reports.

PUNE

The Pune airport authority has directed that all the passengers who are traveling to Pune from Kerala are required to undergo an RT-PCR test on arrival.

UTTARAKHAND

Earlier this week, Uttarakhand made is compulsory for all the passengers to show negative covid-19 test reports who are coming from these five states – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

JAMMU AND KASHMIR

On February 20, the airport authority of Jammu and Kashmir ordered that the air travellers are required to show a negative COVID-19 test report before leaving the airport premises. The order comes after a sudden surge in the number of coronavirus cases.