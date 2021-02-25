Fresh Covid-19 cases are showing an alarming upward trend over the past week with the country reporting 16738 cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 11046914 on Thursday. Speaking to the media the health ministry said that the situation of Covid-19 in seven states is deteriorating since cases there have contributed 89.5 per cent to the tally. These states include - Maharashtra Kerala Chhattisgarh Madhya Pradesh and Punjab. The ministry said that Maharashtra and Kerala continue to report the highest daily new cases while the situation in Chhattisgarh Punjab and Madhya Pradesh has been deteriorating for