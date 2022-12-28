COVID-19 Nasal Vaccine iNCOVACC Cannot Be Taken After Booster Shot: Warns COVID Panel Chief NK Arora

Amidst rising COVID cases in China, Japan, and the United States, other high-risk countries, including India have started bracing for another coronavirus wave. Taking cognizance of the situation, experts have recommended everyone get their vaccination against COVID-19 done as early as possible. Earlier this month, the Centre approved Bharat Biotech's needle-free intranasal COVID vaccine as the COVID booster dose (third dose against COVID virus infection). However, speaking to the media, National Technical Advisory Group of Immunisation (NTAGI) chief Dr. N K Arora cautioned that the intranasal COVID vaccine iNCOVACC which is India's first needle-free vaccine against COVID infection cannot be taken by anyone who has received the booster shot earlier.

Speaking to the media, the COVID panel chief said that the iNCOVACC is only recommended as the first booster dose. This means those who have already received their booster shots against the deadly virus infection are not eligible to take the shot of the nasal vaccine.

What Is iNCOVACC Intra-Nasal COVID Vaccine?

Let us first understand why it is called an intranasal vaccine. An Intranasal vaccine stimulates a broad immune response - neutralizing IgG, MUCOSAL IgG, and T-cell responses. Why are immune responses so important? Immunity buildup at the site of infection can block both the infection and the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

iNCOVACC intranasal COVID vaccine, made by Bharat Biotech has been priced at Rs 800 at private hospitals and is scheduled to be rolled out in the fourth week of January. This intranasal vaccine will be given in a 2-dose schedule and as a heterologous booster dose. India's first ever nasal vaccine against COVID-19 virus infection -- iNCOVACC has been developed in partnership with Washington University, St. Louis, which had designed and developed the recombinant adenoviral vectored construct and evaluated in preclinical studies for efficacy, Bharat Biotech said in a statement.