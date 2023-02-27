COVID-19 Most Likely Originated From a Lab Leak, Concludes US Agency

The report comes weeks after the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that it will continue pushing until it finds an answer to how the COVID-19 pandemic started or where it originated.

SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19 infection is the worst virus outbreak in the history of mankind. In 2019, China's Wuhan city reported the first case of the highly lethal coronavirus infection. The virus exploded within a few weeks and crossed borders to infect people from around the world. The World Health Organisation termed the virus spread a 'pandemic' and warned about the high mutations of the spike proteins in the virus that can help the virus spread in different zones of the world forming different variants.

In the last couple of years, the virus has left many countries in devastating conditions. Several research was conducted to understand the nature of the virus and the power it has to mutate. But, the one question that remained unanswered was what is the origin of COVID-19. Today, we might have an answer to this question.

Was COVID a Result of Lab Leak?

In a recent report, the U.S. Energy Department stated that not the nature, but COVID was most likely a product of a lab leak. "A lab leak is most likely the culprit of the outbreak of COVID-19, the disease that damages the respiratory system of the body is most likely," said experts.

According to a classified intelligence report provided to the White House and key members of Congress, the deadly virus likely spread due to a mishap at a Chinese laboratory. "The updated document underscores how intelligence officials are still putting together the pieces on how Covid-19 emerged. More than one million Americans have died in the pandemic that began more than three years ago," the report said.

The controversy about COVID-19 origin was a hot topic since day one of the virus outbreak. China has been adamantly denying that COVID was a product of a lab leak. However, the current report by the US agency clearly mentions that the highly infectious COVID-19 virus outbreak originated from a lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

