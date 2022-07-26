COVID-19, Monkeypox, Ebola, Marburg, Swine Flu: What Made Headlines Today

What Made Headlines Today

From monkeypox spreading slowly across the globe, to swine flu deaths increasing in India, many new diseases made it to the headlines this year. Take a quick look at what is happening in the HEALTH sector in and around the country.

In the last two and a half years, the world has faced and fought several health challenges. While some of them were easy to manage, others tossed the health infrastructure upside down, giving a tough fight to the health care workers. We are seven months into 2022. And currently, there are a rising number of virus infections, health complications and many more, wrecking our lives. From monkeypox spreading slowly across the globe, to swine flu deaths increasing in India, many new diseases made it to the headlines this year. Take a quick look at what is happening in the HEALTH sector in and around the country.

Top Health Headlines

In the year 2022, the world witnessed many viral disease outbreaks. Here is a quick look at some of the major outbreaks that hit us hard. Stay tuned with TheHealthSite.com for all the health-related news updates.

Monkeypox Virus Cases Reach 3,487 In United States

The monkeypox virus cases are rapidly increasing around the globe. One of the worst-hit nations by the virus outbreak at the moment is the United States. According to the latest data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that the number of monkeypox cases in the US has increased to 3,487. In the report, the CDC also revealed that New York accounts for the largest number of cases at 990, followed by California (356) and Illinois (344). What is Monkeypox virus infection? At a time when the world was reeling under the severe outbreaks of the SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19 infection, monkeypox started infecting people around the globe. The virus belongs to the smallpox virus family and leads to flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, body ache, etc. Read more about the Monkeypox Virus HERE.

Ebola Like Marburg Virus Outbreak

Earlier this month, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that Ghana has reported its first two cases of the highly contagious Marburg virus disease, a highly contagious disease similar to Ebola. Talking about how the virus transmits, the global health body said that this virus is transmitted from fruit bats to people and infects other humans through water seeping from wounds made in the body. Read more about the Marburg virus and its symptoms HERE.

COVID-19 Hopistalisation Hit All-Time High

Just at the time when the world was getting used to living with the deadly COVID-19 virus infection, reports have emerged that the virus has mutated to form lethal variants and sub-variants. According to the data, Australia is currently witnessing a surge in the number of hospitalisation. "The number of Australians hospitalised due to Covid-19 has reached the highest number since the start of the pandemic in early 2020," data from the Department of Health revealed. Read more about the COVID-19 virus and how it affects your body HERE.

Deadly Eye-Bleeding Virus Infects A Man In Europe

A rare and deadly disease that can lead to bleeding eyes is spreading across the globe. The Deadly Eye-Bleeding Virus, also known as Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever has been detected in Europe. According to the reports, a man who is in his middle age has become the first patient to test positive for the infection. The symptoms of this disease are very unusual, they include - bleeding from the eyes, fever, stomach pain, headache and vomiting. In the early stages of infection, a person might also experience joint pain, jaundice, mood swings and red eyes. Read more about the Deadly Eye-Bleeding Virus HERE.

More Monkeypox Cases In India?

After confirming four monkeypox cases last week, India has now increased the surveillance process. According to the reports three more suspects have been kept in isolation, and their samples have been sent to the NIV Pune for testing. Each of these patients is from Hyderabad, Patna and Uttar Pradesh. The first three cases of the highly infectious monkeypox virus infection were reported from Kerala and the fourth one was registered from Delhi. The Maharashtra government has also issued revised guidelines to contain the spread of the monkeypox virus, which is currently wreaking havoc in other parts of the world. Read more about the monkeypox cases in India HERE.

More Than 14 Million Children Infected With COVID-19 In USA

In a recent report, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association have revealed that more than 14 million children in the United States have tested positive for the highly infectious Covid-19 virus since the onset of the pandemic (which dates back to 2019). The report also added that over 92,000 child Covid-19 cases were reported for the week ending July 21, the second consecutive weekly increase of reported cases. Read more about COVID-19 in kids and the symptoms it can cause HERE.

France Opens 100 Monkeypox Vaccine Centres As Cases Soar

Over 17,000 people have been infected with the monkeypox virus in France, Health Minister Francois Braun said on Tuesday. Taking cognizance of the situation, Braun said that the government has opened about 100 vaccination centres for monkeypox and that more than 6,000 people have received a preventive vaccination. Does monkeypox virus infection spread faster than COVID-19? CLICK here to know.

