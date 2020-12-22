The COVID-19 virus has the chilling ability to invade different body organs and cause serious damage that can last for years. It can damage your body organs, affect your skin and even cause neurological problems. The damage it causes to your lungs can be permanent. This virus can also affect your eyes and give you conjunctivitis and sore eyes. Now, it has come to light that the novel coronavirus may trigger inflammation of the eyes that can lead to vision loss. Three COVID-19 patients in the US developed keratitis, an inflammation of the cornea. This is serious because this condition can lead to a sight-threatening infection of the tissues or fluids inside the eyeball called endophthalmitis. Also Read - Traditional model for seasonal flu may not be the best to predict Covid-19

Rare development but it cannot be ruled out

According to a new study at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, this is a rare development, but it can happen. Having three cases of endophthalmitis in such a short time is exceedingly rare, and because they were all tied to COVID-19 infection it needed to be investigated, say researchers. They added that the whole point is to alert people of the association, though they cannot say specifically that COVID causes it. However, it cannot be ruled out.

Of the three patients, one died from COVID-19, another had to have an eye removed "despite heroic efforts to save the eye," and a third lost all sight, said researchers. All the patients were in their 60s and were treated at Northwell Health's Ophthalmology Department. Also, the three patients had underlying health problems that may have made their COVID-19 worse and made them more susceptible to other associated health conditions. The only other eye condition linked to COVID-19 has been conjunctivitis, also called pink eye, which is a minor infection.

Symptoms to look out for

Endophthalmitis is very rare, but it can be caused by a virus. According to one of the researchers, other cases of endophthalmitis linked to COVID-19 patients have also been reported. One of them is in Boston and another in Australia. Usual symptoms of endophthalmitis includes pain, redness and discharge from the eye. You must also be alert to swelling of the eyelids and you may experience reduced vision. If you notice any of these symptoms, consult a doctor immediately. Early treatment of this associated complication can save your vision.

But all Keratitis cases may not progress to endophthalmitis

According to researchers, it is unusual for keratitis to progress to endophthalmitis. A 2012 study says that only 27 of around 10,000 eyes over 15 years developed endophthalmitis because keratitis. One expert thinks that because keratitis progressing to endophthalmitis is so rare, it’s not possible from these findings to say that the connection between these conditions is anything but coincidental. According to them, while it is possible that the keratitis was related to COVID-19, there are very few reports to suggest this is at all common. They agree that further research is needed to confirm the findings.

(With inputs from Agencies)