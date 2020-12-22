The COVID-19 virus has the chilling ability to invade different body organs and cause serious damage that can last for years. It can damage your body organs affect your skin and even cause neurological problems. The damage it causes to your lungs can be permanent. This virus can also affect your eyes and give you conjunctivitis and sore eyes. Now it has come to light that the novel coronavirus may trigger inflammation of the eyes that can lead to vision loss. Three COVID-19 patients in the US developed keratitis an inflammation of the cornea. This is serious because this condition