A new study published in the journal Science suggests the SARS-CoV-2 the virus that causes COVID-19 may resemble the mild cold-causing coronaviruses that currently circulate in humans if it becomes endemic and most people are exposed in childhood. Trajectory Of Covid-19 As It Becomes Endemic The researchers noted that four common cold-causing coronaviruses have been circulating in humans for a long time and almost everyone is infected at a young age. According to the author of the study natural infection in childhood provides immunity that protects people later in life against severe disease but it doesn't prevent periodic reinfection. Covid-19