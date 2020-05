There seems to be no end to the COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the entire world. Earlier scientists thought that this was a respiratory ailment that can spread via coughing and sneezing. Governments put in place social distancing measures and enforced lockdowns to contain the spread of the disease. But nothing seems to be working so far though some countries claim to have slowed down the spread somewhat. This is also an unpredictable disease that keeps throwing up new symptoms to baffle doctors. But so far, experts believed that it was not possible to get this disease if you have sex. Now a new Chinese study has found the presence of COVID-19 virus in the semen of infected men. This opens up the chances of sexual transmission, say researchers. There is now a very real chance that this is a sexually transmitted disease as well. Also Read - COVID-19: Government issues revised guidelines for discharge of patients

About the study

This is a comparatively smaller study on 38 COVID-19 positive men. Out of them, six were tested positive for coronavirus in their semen. The researchers admit that their findings are preliminary and more research on a wider range of patients must be done before any conclusion is reached. Researchers now need to study to find out the detailed information about virus shedding, survival time and concentration in semen. The Journal of the American Medical Association published this study.

Implications of the study

Researchers say that if it can be proved that COVID-19 can be transmitted sexually, then it opens up a new chapter on prevention measures. This is especially important because this new variant of coronavirus was detected in the semen of recovering patients. However, independent experts are of the view that though the findings are interesting, scientists must be cautious going forward. Many earlier studies had stated that COVID-19 is not transmitted either by vaginal or anal intercourse. But these studies said that you must refrain from kissing as the virus can spread via saliva.

Meanwhile, researchers from added a word of caution here and said that there are some technical difficulties in testing semen for viruses. Even if the virus is detected in semen, it may be difficult to say if it is active and capable of causing infection.

Other modes of transmission

This virus spreads mainly via respiratory droplets that are released when a person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can settle on surfaces that you may touch. That is why there is so much emphasis on social distancing and washing of hands. Some of these particles may also be very small and stay suspended in air for up to 3 hours. If you inhale this air, you may get the virus. But wearing masks will protect you from this. Contact transmission is another factor that has contributed to the rapid spread of the virus. The viral particles emitted from the respiratory tract of an infected person may land on a surface. You may touch the object or surface and then touch your nose, mouth or eyes. This makes it easy for the virus to sneak into the body via the mucous membranes.