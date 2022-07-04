COVID-19 Making A Comeback? Government Brings Back Mask Mandate In Kerala, Tamil After Massive Spike In Cases

This comes at a time when there are rising speculations about a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 in the country.

After experiencing a steady drop in coronavirus cases for some weeks, India is back to fighting the virus. In the latest report, the government has revealed that Southern India is currently witnessing a massive surge in its daily COVID-19 cases. In the list, Tamil Nadu and Kerala account for the maximum number of cases. According to the data provided by the State Health Authority, for the third consecutive day (Sunday), Tamil Nadu logged over 2,000 new coronavirus infections, while Kerala reported over 3,000 cases.

In view of the sudden spike in the daily COVID-19 cases this month when the State has been, on average, reporting over 3,000 cases daily, the Police Department recently ordered all district police chiefs to ensure the implementation of a State government direction to make the wearing of masks mandatory in public and workplaces, gatherings, and while using transportation.

West Bengal To Tamil Nadu: COVID Is Rising Again

Let's take a quick look at some of the states which are witnessing a surge in their daily COVID cases:

Tamil Nadu

In the latest report, the State's Health Ministry has stated that the state reported a total of 2,672 fresh infections on Sunday. The state has been logging over 2,000 cases for a week now, which makes it a cause of worry for the officials. In the past 24 hours, the state had seen 1,487 recoveries; the active toll rose to 14,504

West-Bengal

West Bengal reported a total of 1,822 new cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday, recording a positivity rate of 14.10 per cent. According to the reports, currently, the state has around 10,583 active cases. Of these patients, 304 had to be admitted to hospitals.

Kerala

One of the worst-hit states in both the first and the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Kerala Sunday recorded 3,322 fresh cases and two deaths. On Saturday, the southern State reported 3,642 fresh cases and nine deaths.

Delhi

For the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, the national capital reported 648 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.29 per cent. In the data shared by the Delhi health department, the officials also mentioned that five more people succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours.

This comes at a time when there are rising speculations about a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 in the country. In the last 24 hours, the country has registered a total of 16,135 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total COVID tally to 4,35,18,564. India also saw 24 new deaths, taking the death toll of the country to 5,25,223.