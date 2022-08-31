live

COVID-19 Lockdown, Mass Testing In China After Country Discovers 15 Minor Cases

CHINA: Millions of people were put under lockdown on August 30 after health officials confirmed 51 minor cases of COVID-19 infection.

Zero-COVID policy in China: Once again strict lockdown and mass testing have been ordered in China's Hebei province, which encircles the country's capital. Millions of people were put under lockdown on August 30 after health officials confirmed 51 minor cases of COVID-19 infection. This comes days ahead of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party, which is scheduled to take place within the next three months. Officials have also ordered that 1.3 crore people in the nearby port city of Tianjin will also have to compulsorily undergo mass testing.

Meanwhile, India has logged a total of 5,439 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,44,21,162. The Union Health Minister has also said that the number of COVID-19 active cases in the country has declined to 65,732.

