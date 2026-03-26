COVID-19 Lockdown BIG Updates: Highly virulent new variant Cicada (BA.3.2) detected in US can infect fully vaccinated individuals, trigger severe respiratory symptoms - Experts warn

Are we heading towards another lockdown due to the recently detected COVID-19 variant in the United States - which has the potential to evade vaccine-induced immunity? Not really! There is no official confirmation about any lockdown as of now. Read on to know more.

COVID-19 Lockdown Updates: New coronavirus variant Cicada (BA.3.2) detected in US; Can infect vaccinated individuals, trigger severe respiratory symptoms

COVID-19 Variant Cicada (BA.3.2): After battling the deadly COVID-19 virus for over 6 years, just when the world was ready to breathe a sigh of relief, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a fresh warning against a new variant - potentially more dangerous than the previous ones.

A new Covid variant from South Africa is spreading across the United States, the CDC has stated. Named as the BA.3.2 variant, this new strain has been detected in over 23 countries (as of February 11 data by the health agency).

According to the reports, scientists have warned that the BA.3.2 variant has the ability to evade all immune defences. In its report, CDC has stated that the spike protein in this COVID-19 variant has undergone about 75 mutations, which means the vaccines trained to recognise and fight the spike protein are unable to do so. The health body also stated that this could lead to a rise in the number of infections, although not necessarily making them severe.

First detected in June 2025, in the United States, the BA.3.2 variant is not an entirely new variant; however, this one has undergone 72 mutations. As per reports, a person travelling from the Netherlands was the first one to contract this virus strain. The CDC noted that the virus started to rise globally around September 2025. Between November 2025 and January 2026, the variant made up about 30% of cases in Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands.

As cases are on the rise in the United States, let's take a close look at why this virus is concerning, what its unique symptoms are, and if vaccines can protect one from catching this strain.

How Different Is This New Variant From the Previous Ones?

Talking about the newly spreading virus strain - BA.3.2, researchers have stated that this strain represents a genetically distinct lineage of SARS-CoV-2, separate from the JN. 1 variant that has dominated infections in recent years. "BA.3.2 represents a new lineage of SARS-CoV-2, genetically distinct from the JN.The study authors wrote that the lineage, which includes LP.8.1 and XFG, has circulated in the United States since January 2024.

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What Are The Symptoms of The New COVID Variant BA.3.2?

As cases of this highly virulent COVID-19 variant appear in the United States (US), experts have highlighted the top signs that the body shows when it contracts the Cicada virus strain. Such signs include:

Fever and chills, accompanied by muscle ache and body pain. Runny nose Sore throat Persistent cough Extreme fatigue and tiredness Chest congestion and discomfort Loss of smell and taste Nausea and vomiting Difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath

Is BA.3.2 more dangerous than all other strains that the world has battled so far? As of now, there is no clear evidence to support this claim. Experts have only stated that the Cicada variant is capable of infecting even those who are fully vaccinated.

Can Vaccines Protect You From The BA.3.2 COVID Variant?

With rising queries about the efficacy of the COVID vaccines in protecting an individual from this virus strain, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that vaccines and antiviral treatments are expected to protect against severe disease. However, the many mutations in the spike protein raise concerns. Hopkins said, "The number of mutations makes it less likely that current vaccines will be as highly effective, but we need more data to be sure."

Here is the complete list of American states that are currently the hotspot for this new virus variant: California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Wyoming.

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