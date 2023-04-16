live

COVID-19 Live Updates: With 10,753 New Cases In Last 24 Hours; India's Active Caseload Touches 53,720

Covid News Live Updates: In the last 24 hours, India has reported a total of 10,753 new cases of coronavirus infection, the data released by the Union Ministry of Health said. The report also said that the active caseload of the country currently stands at 53,720, comprising 0.12 per cent of the total infections. The cumulative death toll climbed to 531091 with 27 fresh casualties. With the current numbers, India's daily COVID positivity rate has been pegged at 6.78 while the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.49.

Will there be a new wave of the deadly coronavirus infection in the country? As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), the currently dominant strain is the XBB.1.16 variant of Omicron. This variant is capable of evading vaccine-induced immunity and has also been found the most contagious strain circulating globally. However, when it comes to driving a new wave in India, the experts have said that there are no reasons to panic at the moment and that the virus will not cause any severe hospitalisations, like the delta variant.

