India’s Coronavirus positivity rate is witnessing a steep decline as the country recorded 80,834 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest after 71 days, while the daily positivity rate further dropped to 4.25 per cent. With the fresh cases, the country’s tally of cases has climbed to 2,94,39,989. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,70,384 with 3,303 fresh fatalities. The active cases further declined to 10,26,159 comprising 3.49 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.26 per cent. The national capital recorded 255 new COVID-19 cases and 23 fatalities, the lowest since April 7, on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.35 per cent, the health department said.

A total of 3,70,384 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,08,333 from Maharashtra, 32,788 from Karnataka, 29,280 from Tamil Nadu, 24,800 from Delhi, 21,735 from Uttar Pradesh, 16,812 from West Bengal, 15,503 from Punjab, and 13,311 from Chhattisgarh. The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.