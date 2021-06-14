India’s Coronavirus positivity rate is witnessing a steep decline as the country recorded 80834 fresh COVID-19 cases the lowest after 71 days while the daily positivity rate further dropped to 4.25 per cent. With the fresh cases the country's tally of cases has climbed to 29439989. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 370384 with 3303 fresh fatalities. The active cases further declined to 1026159 comprising 3.49 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.26 per cent. The national capital recorded 255 new COVID-19 cases and 23 fatalities the lowest since April 7 on Sunday while the positivity rate stood at 0.35 per cent