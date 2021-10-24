live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Pandemic Is Not Over, Massive Rise In Coronavirus Cases In The UK

The UK sees a massive surge in coronavirus cases with 44,985 new infections reported in the past 24 hours. Get all the latest COVID-19 updates right here!

Another 44,985 persons in the United Kingdom have tested positive for Covid-19, raising the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to 8,734,934. The number of people killed by the coronavirus in the United States increased by 135 to 139,461. According to the Xinhua news agency, these data only cover deaths that occurred within 28 days of their initial positive test. There are now 8,238 Covid-19 patients in hospitals. The new information comes as the World Health Organization (WHO) warns that the vaccination will not be enough to save the world from the epidemic.

Meanwhile, India reported an increase of 16,326 new Covid-19 cases in a single day, bringing the total to 3,41,59,56. According to data updated at 8 a.m. on Saturday, the death toll has risen to 4,53,708, with 666 daily fatalities. The number of active cases has fallen to 1,73,728, the lowest level in 233 days. In the last few days, Kerala additionally disclosed 464 previously unrecorded coronavirus deaths, bringing the total number of COVID deaths in the state to 27,765.

