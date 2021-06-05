The overall health scenario in India is showing an improvement and the worst of the second pave of COVID-19 in the country may now be over. The national capital has seen a drastic drop in number of new infections and death rates. On Friday Delhi reported 523 new Covid cases with a test positivity rate of 0.68 per cent while 50 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that a consistent positivity rate of below 5 per cent for a period of at least two weeks is recommended before the area