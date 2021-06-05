The overall health scenario in India is showing an improvement and the worst of the second pave of COVID-19 in the country may now be over. The national capital has seen a drastic drop in number of new infections and death rates. On Friday, Delhi reported 523 new Covid cases with a test positivity rate of 0.68 per cent, while 50 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that a consistent positivity rate of below 5 per cent for a period of at least two weeks is recommended before the area can be considered to be under control. Delhi’s positivity rate has remained below the stipulated mark for over two weeks now.

Meanwhile, the overall global Covid-19 caseload has crossed 172.4 million, and there have been more than 3.70 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The US still continues to be the worst-hit country in terms of both number of cases and death toll. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 28,574,350 cases. In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 470,842 fatalities.