Will there be another wave of COVID-19 in the country in 2023? Scroll down to know what data predicts.

As we enter 2023, the fears of the possible 4th wave of COVID-19 still remain the same as it was a year back. With China facing the worst outbreak ever since 2019, and Japan reporting all-time high COVID death cases, India's chances of witnessing a new wave of COVID infection remain high. According to the predictions by top virologists, a sudden spike in the daily cases is expected in India around the first three weeks of January. However, the experts have also asserted that due to proper immunization and past infection history with the virus, Indians may not face anything similar to what China is facing at the moment.

The variant which is driving the current ferocious COVID virus outbreak in China is BF.7 - the Omicron variant which has the ability to infect individuals who are fully vaccinated. And, after catching the infection, the patient can transmit the virus to 8 more people without even experiencing the symptoms.

As the new COVID wave sweeps China, South Korea, and Japan, Indian governments have also made efforts to stem the spread. With Random RT-PCR tests, compulsory masks in the public, and mandatory negative COVID results at the airport, India is bracing for the upcoming wave. Several states, including Karnataka, have introduced random sample testing and face mask regulations at airports. According to the statistics, 39 international travellers tested positive for Covid-19 in the preceding three days.

