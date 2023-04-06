live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Is India Witnessing 5th Wave? Country Reports 5,335 New Cases, Active Caseload Reaches 25,587

Coronavirus Live: India has logged over 5k new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the country's active caseload now stands at 25,587.

Is the sudden surge in daily COVID-19 cases, a sign of another wave in India? According to the latest data by the Union Health Ministry, the country has logged a total of 5,335 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day jump in five months. Currently, there are 25,587 active cases. The daily positivity rate presently stands at 3.32%.

According to the health ministry website, as many as 2,826 patients recovered in the last 24 hours in India, while the total recoveries increased to 4,41,82,538.

In a report, the World Health Organisation (WHO) stated that the dominant variant in the country at the moment is the highly contagious XBB.1.16. This strain of coronavirus has several mutations in its spike protein, which enables it to infect fully vaccinated individuals as well. As of now experts have not mentioned any unique symptom associated with this variant, however, the state government has urged everyone to remain cautious and follow COVID safety protocols.

