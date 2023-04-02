live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Is COVID Making a Deadly Comeback? India Reports Over 3.8K New Cases In 24 Hours

COVID-19 daily cases are rising in India. Taking cognizance of the deteriorating situation, the Centre has asked states to increase vigilance in the wake of the spike in cases. Get all updates on Covid cases here.

In the last 24 hours, India has witnessed a massive surge in daily COVID-19 cases. According to the Union Ministry of Health And Family Affairs, the country has logged 3,824 new Covid cases in 24 hours, which is a spike of 27 per cent from the previous day. The current daily surge comes after a few months of downfall in the COVID daily counts. India reported 2,994 fresh cases on Saturday. On Friday, the country reported 3,095 infections, the highest daily tally in six months was reported on Thursday with 3,016 cases.

Is the 5th Covid wave taking roots in India? As per experts, cases are rising, but there is still no need for anyone to worry about a 5th wave of COVID-19 in the country. The variant which is causing the current surge in daily cases is XBB.1.16. It is a recombinant variant of Omicron and its other sub-variants. The most worrisome feature of the XBB.1.16 variant is the several mutations in its spike protein, that make it capable of infecting fully vaccinated individuals. Apart from being highly contagious, the symptoms of this variant are also mild, which is why most patients are mixing it with casual cold-and-flu.

Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest COVID news, symptoms and precautions the government is taking to prevent another surge in the country.

