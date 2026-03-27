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COVID-19 LIVE Updates: Is another lockdown loading? Deadly New COVID Variant Cicada, BA.3.2, spreading rapidly across United States, capable of infecting fully vaccinated individuals | Highlights

New COVID Variant Detected: While the variant has yet to account for a significant number of cases in the United States, it has been reported in more than 20 countries, accounting for up to 30% of cases in some, according to the CDC.

World Health Day 2026 LIVE Updates: New COVID variant Cicada spreading rapidly across United States

World Health Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Just when the world breathed a sigh of relief thinking that the COVID-19 pandemic is over and life could go back to normalcy, a new and deadliest variant of SARS-CoV-2 has emerged in the United States. Even though the variant is no completely new, epidemiologists have stated that this strain has undergone 72 mutations and is possibly now at its strongest level. Named as "Cicada" the BA.3.2 variant is currently dominant in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a March 19 report that it was tracking variant BA.3.2, nicknamed "Cicada," after routine surveillance noted a steady incline in U.S. cases. The World Health Organization (WHO) likewise listed the "highly mutated" virus on its Feb. 23 "variants of monitoring" record as more detections crop up in various countries, including Japan, Kenya, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Talking about the signs and symptoms of this variant, the CDC has noted that patients infected with cicada are showing similar signs like those of the deadly Delta variant. Some of these include - high fever, body ache, muscle pain, headache, runny nose, loss of smell and taste and most importantly some patients have also shown breathing trouble. With such a dangerous comeback of this virus variant, it is important to note that precautions is important. Stay tuned with us for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.

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