India’s Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 90.80%. The daily recoveries outnumber daily new cases for the 16th consecutive day, with 2,84,601 recoveries recorded in the previous 24 hours respectively, according the Union Health Ministry’s latest update. Meanwhile, as of May 30, 21,20,66,614 vaccination doses have been administered in the country.

Globally, the deadly coronavirus has so far infected 169.4 million people, and killed more than 3.52 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. The US is the worst-hit country with 33,240,022 confirmed cases and 593,963 deaths, respectively, according to the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) data. In terms of infections, India follows the US with 27,729,247 coronavirus cases and Brazil is running second in terms of deaths with 322,512 fatalities.