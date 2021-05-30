India's Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 90.80%. The daily recoveries outnumber daily new cases for the 16th consecutive day with 284601 recoveries recorded in the previous 24 hours respectively according the Union Health Ministry’s latest update. Meanwhile as of May 30 212066614 vaccination doses have been administered in the country. Globally the deadly coronavirus has so far infected 169.4 million people and killed more than 3.52 million according to Johns Hopkins University. The US is the worst-hit country with 33240022 confirmed cases and 593963 deaths respectively according to the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) data. In terms of infections India