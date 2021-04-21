It is now more than a year since the global COVID-19 pandemic threw life out of gear across the world. The scientific community came together to find a cure and vaccine to counter this life-threatening virus. And they were successful. Today we have vaccines and millions of people across the world have taken the shot to keep themselves safe. But now the virus has once again reared its head. It has mutated and there are many variants now circulating the globe. Some of the variants are said to be highly infectious. According to the World Health Organisation today as of