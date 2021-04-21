It is now more than a year since the global COVID-19 pandemic threw life out of gear across the world. The scientific community came together to find a cure and vaccine to counter this life-threatening virus. And, they were successful. Today we have vaccines and millions of people across the world have taken the shot to keep themselves safe. But now, the virus has once again reared its head. It has mutated and there are many variants now circulating the globe. Some of the variants are said to be highly infectious. According to the World Health Organisation, today, as of 3:57pm CEST, 20 April 2021, there have been 141,754,944 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3,025,835 deaths. As of 20 April 2021, a total of 843,158,196 vaccine doses have also been administered.

In India, the situation is slowly spiralling out of control. Lack of hospital beds and ventilators are throwing up a tough challenge for health authorities in the country. In the biggest daily increase yet, India reported 2.95 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 2,023 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am Wednesday.