COVID-19 Live Updates: India Reports 573 fresh COVID Cases, 2 Deaths; Omicron Sub-variant JN.1 Found In 10 States

India reported 573 new Covid-19 cases, with two deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. The country has logged a total of 263 cases of the coronavirus sub-variant JN.1, so far.

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES: COVID-19 cases have been steadily rising in the country. In the last 24 hours, India has reported a total of 573 fresh cases of COVID-19 infections, taking the country's total active case tally to 4,565, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Two new fatalities due to Covid-- each from Haryana and Karnataka -- were also reported.

As per data, a total of 263 cases of the coronavirus sub-variant JN.1 have been detected in the country so far. World Health Organisation (WHO) declared this new strain as a Variant of Interest (VOI) that is under intense scientific scrutiny. This variant proves to be deadly for old age people and people suffering from any comorbidities.

