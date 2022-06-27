India Logs Nearly 1 Lakh COVID Cases In a Week, Death Toll Reaches 100

- Health A-Z
Amid rising speculations about a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 in India, the Union Health Ministry on Monday said that the country has logged a total of 17,073 new cases of deadly virus infection. The country has also reported 21 COVID- related deaths in the last 24 hours. India's total COVID tally now stands at 4,34,07,046.
Meanwhile, Mumbai saw the highest spike in COVID-related death cases since February on Sunday. According to the reports, in the last 24 hours, a total of five patients infected with Covid-19 in Mumbai lost their lives. Out of all the deceased patients, four were above the age of 70 years with comorbidities. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.
