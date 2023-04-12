live

COVID-19 Live Updates: India Logs 7,830 New Cases of Coronavirus Infection In 24 Hours, Highest In 223 Days

Covid-19 Latest Update on April 12: In the last 24 hours, India has witnessed a massive jump in daily COVID-19 cases. According to the latest report by the Union Health Ministry, the country has reported a single-day rise of 7,830 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 223 days. The total count of active cases in the country has now risen to 40,215. This sudden rise in the daily cases has triggered fears about a possible new wave of the coronavirus in the country.

Taking cognizance of the situation, in a massive country-wide exercise in India's fight against Covid-19, a two-day Covid-19 mock drill was conducted successfully at 35 States and Union territories across 724 districts by the health ministry. In the process, the officials took a look at the preparedness of the states in handling a new wave of coronavirus in the upcoming days.

On the vaccination front, as per the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

