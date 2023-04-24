live

Covid-19 Live Updates: India Logs 73,873 Fresh Covid Cases In One Week

The Union Health Ministry has stated that the current Covid-19 surge in India is showing signs of slowing. Scroll down for all the Covid developments in the country.

In the last 7 days, India has reported a total of 73,873 new cases of coronavirus infection, up from 61,506 in the preceding period. As per reports, this month's COVID count was the highest logged in the country in eight months since mid-August last year. The majority of these fresh COVID cases are being driven by the highly contagious XBB.1.16 variant of Omicron. Scientists have named this variant as Arcturus. The most worrying nature that this variant is carrying is its ability to evade vaccine-induced immunity and infect fully vaccinated individuals.

However, Sunday's COVID figure was a sign of relief for the country. According to the Union Health Ministry of India, the current Covid surge in India is showing signs of slowing. On Sunday, the country reported a slight 17 per cent drop in daily coronavirus cases, compared to the previous day.

Meanwhile, experts have suggested everyone remain vigilant about the current dominant COVI strain in the country and have urged everyone to mask up. Several states have made wearing masks compulsory in public places.

Follow this space for more updates on COVID-19 in India and around the world.

