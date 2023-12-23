live

COVID-19 Live Updates: India Logs 640 New COVID Cases, One Death in 24 Hours; Active Cases at 2,997

Are we heading towards a new wave of COVID-19? In the last 24 hours, India has reported 640 new cases of infection, taking country's active caseload to 2,997. Follow this space for all the COVID LIVE UPDATES.

COVID-19 Live India News: In the last 24 hours, India has logged a total of 640 new cases of coronavirus infection, taking the active caseload to 2,997 from 2,669 on Thursday. As per the data, India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.50 crore (4,50,07,212). The death toll was recorded at 5,33,328 with one death from Kerala in 24 hours, according to the latest data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

In the last few weeks, several countries have reported a sudden uptick in daily cases, mostly dominated by the newly detected JN.1 COVID variant. This strain comes with the ability to mutate faster and has a high transmissibility rate compared to other strains of coronavirus. As many as 22 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected in the country till Thursday, with 21 cases being reported from Goa and another from Kerala.

Scroll down for all the latest COVID-19-related news updates from around the world.

