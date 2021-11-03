live

Highly Virulent Delta Variant Cases Surge Worldwide, Experts Say Monoclonal Therapy Can 100% Tackle The Severity

As cases of highly contagious Delta variant see a surge from across the countries, a study has put some light on the treatment that can help to cut the death risk of these infected individuals. In a recent study, experts have revealed that monoclonal therapy reduces severe disease and death in high-risk individuals infected with the Delta variant of SARS CoV2 by 100 per cent. Developed by Swiss Drug major Roche, Casirivimab-Imdevimab injection is a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies and was designed specifically to block the infectivity of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. In the last one and a half year, COVID has infected billions of people worldwide, and have also killed billions of lives, at a time when the cases are again surging, a study on monoclonal therapy could be a boom.

Speaking to the media, Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad said, "Monoclonal antibody therapy is 100 per cent able to halt the progress of the Delta Covid variant in a patient and reduce the need for ICU admissions and death."

Meanwhile, US final signoff to Pfizer's kid-size COVID-19 shot, a milestone that opens a major expansion of the nation's vaccination campaign to children as young as 5. Stay connected with TheHealthsite.com to get all the latest updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

