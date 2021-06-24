As India’s ferocious second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is receding, the country, so far has recorded a staggering number of over 3 crore confirmed coronavirus cases, including 3,90,660 deaths. In the meantime, a newly found variant is worrying the health experts — Delta, which has further mutated into Delta Plus. It is one of the highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus which has the potential to cause a third wave of coronavirus in the country. The first case of the Delta plus variant of coronavirus, classified as a variant of concern, has been detected in Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu Government Medical College (GMC) principal Shashi Sudhan Sharma said Wednesday. Besides J&K, many other states also reported their first cases of this newly found variant — Tamil Nadu, Mysuru, Madhya Pradesh.

India is among the nine countries where the Delta plus mutation has been found so far, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in New Delhi, underlining that it is currently a “variant of interest” and has not yet been classified as a “variant of concern”. Besides India, the Delta plus variant has been found in the US, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Nepal, China and Russia. Catch all the Live Updates Here.