COVID-19 Live Updates: With 29.5K New Cases, India’s Active Caseload Drops To Below 1%

The festive fervour in India has experts worried. Stay tuned for news, updates and information on COVID-19 here.

The COVID-19 situation in India has shown a significant improvement and the devastation caused by the second wave of the pandemic is a distant memory in the minds of the general public. With the festive season around the corner, this is dangerous because it also means that people are likely to take precautions less seriously now. With the lifting of restrictions in many places across India, flouting of COVID protocols in public places have become a norm now. Many experts warn that this festive fervour may cloud people's judgement and lead to a spike in new infections in the near future. India is all set to celebrate some major festivals in October and November, Navratris, Durga Puja, Dussehra and Diwali, and experts have time and again stressed on the importance of following all COVID-19 precautions to stay safe.

In the past 24 hours, India logged 29,616 new Covid cases and 290 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry health bulletin. The recovery rate of the country is 97.78 per cent. This is the highest since March 2020. The weekly positive rate has allow come down to less than 3 per cent.

