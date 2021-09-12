live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Experts Predict Surge In Infections In Near Future, Urge Caution As Festive Season Starts

The start of the festive season in India may lead to a spike in cases, fear experts. Read on to know all the latest news, updates and information on the pandemic here.

India has barely recovered from the devastating effects of the second wave of the pandemic and experts are raising voices of concern about the third wave of COVID-19. Some experts say that the second wave of the pandemic is not yet over, and a few say that the third wave has already started in the country. Now with the beginning of the festive season, there is a very real danger of active cases surging in the near future. The fear is not unfounded as most markets across the country wore a busy look with people throwing caution to the winds and not following COVID protocols like social distancing. Quite a few people can also be seen sporting their face masks below their chins. This is happening despite warnings from the government, health bodies and healthcare professionals issuing repeated warnings about the dangers of being complacent.

This paints a scary picture as India still occupies second position in the world in terms of infections. Currently, Holds a record of 33,208,330 cases. This is second only to the US, which has the highest number of cases and deaths at 40,920,922 and 659,691 respectively. As far as deaths is concerned, Brazil occupies second place with 586,558 fatalities.

