live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Delhi's Air Quality Index Drops To 'Severe' Category After Diwali, May Exacerbate Covid-19 Risks

Don’t pile up all the leftover crackers and burst them. © Shutterstock

Follow TheHealthSite.com for more such updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

Despite a complete ban on firecrackers, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI)dropped to the "severe" category on Diwali night. The Air Quality Index went above the 400 level in most of the city's areas including Anand Vihar, Dwarka, Chandini Chowk , Jahangirpuri, Patparganj, Rohini, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Similar drop in the air quality was seen in National Capital Region (NCR).

The meteorological agencies had predicted the AQI to go up to 500 plus on Thursday and Friday in the national capital with people bursting crackers on Diwali day.

TRENDING NOW

Health experts have warned that such increase in air pollution can have respiratory impact even on healthy people, and cause serious health impacts on people with lung or heart disease. With Covid-19 being airborne, they are worried that particulate matter (PM) in the air could act as a carrier to increase the spread of the virus.

Speaking to IANS, AIIMS Patna Associate Professor, Dr Abhishek Shankar explained the impact of air pollution on the ongoing pandemic in two hypotheses. "First, Covid-19, like other viruses, has an airborne transmission, and PM could act as a carrier to increase the spread of the virus. Secondly, PM could induce damage to lung cells, increase inflammation leading to increase in mortality and this effect can be more pronounced in most polluted areas," he said.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES