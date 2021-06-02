India is seeing some sort of relief with the daily Covid-19 count declining significantly in the past few days. In many states the recovery rate is reported to be more than doubled the positivity rate. For example Karnataka reported as many as 29271 patients were discharged after recovery as compared to 14304 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Delhi's Covid positivity rate also fell below one per cent for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The national capital reported 623 fresh Covid-19 cases the lowest in two-and-a-half months and 62 more deaths. Meanwhile the overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 170.5 million