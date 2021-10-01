live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Delhi Reports 47 New Cases In Last 24 Hours, No Deaths

Get the latest news, update and information on COVID-19 here. Read on.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to hold the world at ransom. Though many places are showing a marked decline in daily active cases, others are seeing a surge. The situation is no better in India. Though many states have managed to successfully contain the disease, some states like Mizoram in Northeast India and Kerala in South India have experience a surge. Meanwhile, in Delhi 47 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hrs. This takes the overall infection numbers to 14,38,868. There have been no deaths in the city for 2 days in a row. The city currently has 97 containment zones.

Globally, the US still continues to be the worst-hit country with 43,459,200 cases and 697,840 deaths. In terms of infection, India comes a close second with 33,739,980 cases. In terms of deaths, Brazil occupies second place with 596,749 deaths.

