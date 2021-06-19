As India sees a downfall in the daily count of the coronavirus cases the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday apprised Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal of the administration's action plan to battle the possible third wave of Covid in the national capital. With 62480 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 29762793 while the death toll climbed to 383490 with 1587 fresh fatalities the lowest in 61 days. The active cases have fallen below 8 lakh after 73 days and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has crossed 96 per cent. The active cases have declined to 798656