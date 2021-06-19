As India sees a downfall in the daily count of the coronavirus cases, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday apprised Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal of the administration’s action plan to battle the possible third wave of Covid in the national capital. With 62,480 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 2,97,62,793, while the death toll climbed to 3,83,490 with 1,587 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 61 days. The active cases have fallen below 8 lakh after 73 days and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has crossed 96 per cent. The active cases have declined to 7,98,656 comprising 2.68 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.03 per cent.

A total of 3, 83,490 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,16,026 from Maharashtra, 33,434 from Karnataka, 30,548 from Tamil Nadu, 24,886 from Delhi, 22,030 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,182 from West Bengal, 15,738 from Punjab and 13,361 from Chhattisgarh. Catch all the live updates here.